The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 618.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

