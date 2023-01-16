TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TopBuild by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $186.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $244.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.