Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $110.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

