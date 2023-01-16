Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,609 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 141,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

