Truist Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

PNW stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

