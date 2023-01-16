Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $32.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

