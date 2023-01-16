US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.28. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

