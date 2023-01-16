US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of ChampionX worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.98 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,553 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

