US Bancorp DE Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,123,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CNP stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

