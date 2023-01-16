US Bancorp DE Has $2.23 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

