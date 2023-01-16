US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,252 shares of company stock worth $1,570,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

