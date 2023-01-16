US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,574 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.