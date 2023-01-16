US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

