US Bancorp DE Sells 14,567 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,320,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.