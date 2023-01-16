US Bancorp DE Sells 438 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

