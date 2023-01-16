US Bancorp DE Sells 890 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.