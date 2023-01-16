Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

