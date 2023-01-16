Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 356 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 221.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 61.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 95.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $249.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

