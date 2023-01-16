Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $154.29 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

