Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.65) to GBX 735 ($8.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

KOS stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

