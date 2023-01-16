Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 31.63%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
