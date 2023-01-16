Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) by 3,298.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,709 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Applied Digital worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,429.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,250. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Digital Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.