Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $88.91 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.