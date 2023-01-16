Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $821,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.08 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,332 shares of company stock worth $1,626,090. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

