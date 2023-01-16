Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.32% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

