Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $170.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.14 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.