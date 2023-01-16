Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $239.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

