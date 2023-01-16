Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 162 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.24.

NYSE DPZ opened at $337.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $474.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

