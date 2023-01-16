Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPO by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in XPO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.39 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

About XPO

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

