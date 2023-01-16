Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,234 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.12 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.