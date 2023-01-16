Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,392,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,860,000 after buying an additional 208,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,515,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,932,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

