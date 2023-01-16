Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

