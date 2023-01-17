11,063 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

