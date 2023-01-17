1,464 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Medpace by 42.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 304.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 85.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $228.56 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $235.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

