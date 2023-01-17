1,667 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CFR opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

