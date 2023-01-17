20,897 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.