2,775 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

