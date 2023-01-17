2,910 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

