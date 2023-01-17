3,181 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

