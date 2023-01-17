3,684 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.