6,497 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 384.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunrun by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun Stock Up 2.6 %

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

