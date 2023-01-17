9,413 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.