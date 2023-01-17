9,413 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Zillow Group
In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
