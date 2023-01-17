Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of AAP opened at $151.03 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

