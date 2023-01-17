Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,071 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.