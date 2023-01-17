Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.