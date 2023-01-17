Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

