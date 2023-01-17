Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $309.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.