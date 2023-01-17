Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

