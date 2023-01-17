Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ArcBest Stock Down 0.7 %

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

About ArcBest

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

