Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

